Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,122 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $24,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 217,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,791. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In other news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. William Blair began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

