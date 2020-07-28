Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 286,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,467. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

