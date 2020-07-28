SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,470 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18,482.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 918,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,277,000 after acquiring an additional 913,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 63.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,303 shares of company stock worth $271,901 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.75. The company had a trading volume of 175,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

