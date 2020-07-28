SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,340,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.00. 114,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,907. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

