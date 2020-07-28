SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $23 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 10.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $23,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.3% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $4.66 on Tuesday, hitting $455.11. 15,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,120. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $463.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.79.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,379 shares of company stock worth $14,314,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

