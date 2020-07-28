SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,658,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,471,000 after buying an additional 3,788,315 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,607,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after buying an additional 3,488,510 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,548. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.