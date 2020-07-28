Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 203,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.85. The company had a trading volume of 213,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,718. The company has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.20.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.89.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

