Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $300,538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,104,000 after buying an additional 446,111 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,469,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after buying an additional 329,228 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in Cummins by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 857,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,022,000 after purchasing an additional 299,030 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.06.

Shares of CMI traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.38. 87,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,672. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.32. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $192.31.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.