Silver Lake Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 176.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,111 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $87,857,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $50,903,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7,205.2% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after buying an additional 1,328,287 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $40,130,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $33,761,000.

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.84. 60,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,859,037. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

