Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,638,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,230 shares during the period. Simply Good Foods comprises approximately 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.72% of Simply Good Foods worth $30,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after buying an additional 109,440 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,550,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after purchasing an additional 636,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,968,000 after buying an additional 1,178,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,613.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,298,000 after buying an additional 1,865,185 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James D. White bought 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $52,180.60. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,248. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Simply Good Foods Co has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

