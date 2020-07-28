Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.85.

In other news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,835. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.88. 35,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,107. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $139.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

