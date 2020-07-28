SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.60. 36,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,856. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

