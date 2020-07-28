Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,577 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $92,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,032 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,551,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,150,000 after purchasing an additional 77,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,326,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,670,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,139,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,971,000 after purchasing an additional 333,419 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,264,000 after purchasing an additional 444,064 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $3.35 on Tuesday, hitting $154.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,831. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.98 and a 200 day moving average of $133.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

