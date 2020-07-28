State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Stake Lifted by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,545,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 73,521 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up about 3.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.72% of State Street worth $161,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,799,000 after buying an additional 521,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,187,000 after acquiring an additional 365,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,185,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,217,000 after acquiring an additional 146,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $389,406,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,384 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 64,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,452. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

