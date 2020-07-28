Sycale Advisors NY LLC Invests $151,000 in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Reading International makes up about 0.1% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 35.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 26.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 849.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

RDI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. 1,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.52. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Reading International had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $49.23 million for the quarter.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

