Sycale Advisors NY LLC Invests $7.58 Million in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,000. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up approximately 5.8% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 26,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BofA Securities raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

NYSE LH traded down $4.12 on Tuesday, hitting $197.18. 38,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.61 and a 200-day moving average of $167.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $201.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

