Sycale Advisors NY LLC Makes New $5.74 Million Investment in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,000. Progressive makes up about 4.4% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Progressive by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 76,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,870,000 after acquiring an additional 553,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 25,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.40. 54,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,882,733.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,823 shares of company stock worth $5,187,221 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

