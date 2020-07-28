Sycale Advisors NY LLC Sells 55,434 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC cut its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,434 shares during the period. Nelnet accounts for approximately 19.3% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned about 1.35% of Nelnet worth $25,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 55.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nelnet by 74.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,524,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 104.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. 36.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nelnet news, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap bought 1,347,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,044,704.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,009,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,566,713.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $4,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

NNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

NYSE:NNI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. 567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,153. The company has a quick ratio of 85.59, a current ratio of 85.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $69.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). Nelnet had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

