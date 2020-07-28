Sycale Advisors NY LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 12.5% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,629.00.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $15.52 on Tuesday, hitting $1,514.68. The stock had a trading volume of 58,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,032.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,468.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,375.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

