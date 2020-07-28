SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Page Arthur B decreased its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $54.01. 75,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,352. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)

Comments


