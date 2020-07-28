Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Gap Up to $83.25

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.14, but opened at $83.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 22,955,893 shares traded.
TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,425,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 222,346 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 22.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth about $4,258,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 38.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.
