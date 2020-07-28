Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,103,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,860 shares of company stock valued at $35,572,671 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $4.25 on Tuesday, reaching $217.00. 19,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.07. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $237.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

