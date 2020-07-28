Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Reduced by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,254 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $104,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,000. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.18 on Tuesday, hitting $410.26. 21,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,096. The stock has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.23 and a 200-day moving average of $333.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $420.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

