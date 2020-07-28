Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,720,000 after acquiring an additional 202,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.97. The stock had a trading volume of 30,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,096. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $420.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,012,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $14,853,000. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

