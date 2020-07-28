Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after buying an additional 165,895 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,142,000 after buying an additional 92,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $1,411,603,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,556,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total value of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,012,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,000. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.97. 23,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,096. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $420.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.