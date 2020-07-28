Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after buying an additional 165,895 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,142,000 after buying an additional 92,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,603,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $814,556,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,096. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $420.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.74. The firm has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.50.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,012,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,000. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

