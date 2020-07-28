Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162,607 shares during the period. Trex makes up 1.9% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.54% of Trex worth $40,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 36.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.19. 9,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,968. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.71. Trex Company Inc has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.31.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

