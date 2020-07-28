Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 66,170 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66,170 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren accounts for 3.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.43% of Ralph Lauren worth $22,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 821.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NYSE RL traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 18,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,285. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $86.45. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

