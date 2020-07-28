VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Gap Up to $62.58

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.22, but opened at $62.58. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $61.72, with a volume of 433,447 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 31,655 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

