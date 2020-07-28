Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.9% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127,087 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,901,000 after acquiring an additional 205,759 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 119,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,530,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,381,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.88. 257,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,868,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

