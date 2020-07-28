Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

VWO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,174,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

