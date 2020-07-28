Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Reduced by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 64,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,743,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,461. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.61.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

