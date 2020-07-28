Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.5% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $80.78. The stock had a trading volume of 658,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

