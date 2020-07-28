Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,789.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 116,865 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 447.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,072. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.68. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

