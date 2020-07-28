Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,353 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems comprises approximately 1.7% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $35,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $1,614,176.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,675.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $4,706,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,748 shares of company stock worth $10,029,973 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.34. 4,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Varonis Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.47.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 93.70%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

