Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $22,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,550,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,732,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1,309.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,093,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,206 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $10,779,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 88.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,780,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,955,000 after purchasing an additional 837,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

VIAV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,612. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 225.87 and a beta of 0.88. Viavi Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIAV. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $27,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $356,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.