Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 2.9% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.