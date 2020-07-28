Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 89,905 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 89,905 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 186,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 125,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,352,154. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.67.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.