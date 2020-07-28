Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $2.35 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.16. 3,993,456 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $57.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.