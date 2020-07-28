Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. UBS Group cut their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus cut their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

