Wells Fargo & Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Wells Fargo & Co has raised its dividend by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Co has a payout ratio of 204.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.6%.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,507,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.