Westwood Management Corp IL Acquires 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Westwood Management Corp IL grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.5% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,614.53.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $21.28 on Monday, reaching $1,533.15. 58,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,869. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1,034.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,463.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,372.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.