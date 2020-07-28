Wheatland Advisors Inc Buys New Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Wheatland Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.92. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

