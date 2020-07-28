Wheatland Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 1,211 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wheatland Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cummins by 22.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Cummins by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 184,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cummins by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 148,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cummins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $7.54 on Tuesday, hitting $198.50. 78,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $192.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.32.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.06.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

