Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Cut by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of Workday worth $50,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,716,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth $43,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $1,955,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $1,375,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.16. 16,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.36 and its 200-day moving average is $168.49. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $217.00. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cleveland Research cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.29.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

