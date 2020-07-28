Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,196 shares during the quarter. Zendesk makes up 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.50% of Zendesk worth $50,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.09. 14,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,129. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $97.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zendesk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zendesk from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $3,680,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,367,995.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $448,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,594 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,424. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

