Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 105.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 45.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $146.67. 40,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,504. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $147.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.35 and a 200-day moving average of $132.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.71.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.