Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 36,242 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,242 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $37,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 244,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $434,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $222,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 12.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Heard Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 8.2% during the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 76,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $6.21 on Tuesday, reaching $266.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $269.73. The company has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.