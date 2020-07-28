Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,008 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $34,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,688 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,994,000. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,059,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA traded down $14.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,525.58. The stock had a trading volume of 346,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,174,888. The company has a market capitalization of $281.16 billion, a PE ratio of 800.21 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,214.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $813.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $984.00 to $1,658.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $837.25.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

