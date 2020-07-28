Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 71,354 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,354 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $42,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.22.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $55.72. 221,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,762. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

